France's most famous twins die from Covid after refusing vaccines

French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff have died from Covid. The twins, who were 72, refused to take a vaccine against the infectious disease and died in the hospital within days of one another.

Known for their extraordinary handsomeness, the brothers were sometimes questioned as to whether they'd enhanced their appearance through plastic surgery. They said they never had surgery, but had "experimented with unnamed 'technologies' to enhance their features," according to CBS.