Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings

Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation)

We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the persistent global shortage of semiconductor components, Canon is currently facing challenges in sourcing certain electronic components that are used in our consumables for our multifunction printers (MFP). These components lead e.g. B. Features such as the detection of the remaining toner level. In order to ensure a continuous and reliable supply of consumables, we have decided to deliver consumables without semiconductor components until normal supply is restored. There is no negative impact on print quality when using consumables without electronic components, but certain additional functions, such as e. B. the detection of the toner level may be impaired.

The instructions appear to be straightforward—for the models I checked all you have to do is ignore onerous error messages—so it seems incorrect to claim Canon blocks the use of third-party cartridges. HP's ink DRM is clearly more despised—they not only block non-DRM ink, but the ink is region locked and they expect you to pay for and maintain a subscription to it.