Retiring "Lena", the Playboy nude used by the tech biz to calibrate digital tech

Losing Lena is a 2-minute film about a nude photograph from a 1972 issue of Playboy, an image often used by software and hardware developers as a test card. It's long past time to retire it, as it is a poor-quality photograph no good for its supposed purpose, while its covert purpose of sneaking a nude into the workflow highlights what an immature sausage party tech is.

I'm Lena and I retired from modelling long ago. It's time I retired from tech too.

I wonder what else might go wrong using a crudely airbrushed photo of a very pale woman to calibrate skin reproduction technology for fifty years.