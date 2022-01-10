Fox "News" promotes racist, sexist jughead Jesse Watters for new host position

It takes a lot to get promoted on Fox News — you must spread misinformation, spout racist and sexist comments, interview people with insulting questions, violently threaten immunologists with comments like "Boom! He is dead! He is dead! He's done!" and, at all times, act like a sheer idiot.

After a year-long search to fill Fox's 7pm slot, Jesse Watters checked all the boxes and is set to host his own show, "Jesse Watters Primetime."

From CNN:

The promotion for Watters comes less than a month after he drew significant controversy for using violent language at a conservative conference while encouraging attendees to conduct ambush interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci. "Now you go in for the kill shot. The kill shot? With an ambush? Deadly. Because he doesn't see it coming," Watters told students. Fauci responded to the comments, describing them as "crazy" and saying that Watters "should be fired on the spot" by Fox. But, at the time, Fauci predicted that Watters would go "unaccountable" at Fox. Fauci was soon proved correct as the network issued a statement of support for Watters soon after. That was just one of the many controversies Watters has gotten himself in over the years. In years past, Watters survived a scandal related to racially stereotyping different cultural groups in man-on-the-street segments, as well as for a comment about Ivanka Trump widely interrupted as sexual innuendo. But throughout, Watters has continued to be a ratings success for Fox.

In case you don't see what the faux news channel sees in their GQP darling, here is his sizzle reel: