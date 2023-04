In memory of Tucker Carlson, here's a nostalgic montage that highlights the testicle tanner's 14-year shit show at Fox. The tribute includes a short walk down memory lane where we can have a final laugh at the mean, elitist, ageist, racist, misogynistic, bigoted, lying, cackling MAGA loser with all the schadenfreude we can muster. (See video below, posted by Lincoln Project.)

So many lies, so little time. In memoriam of Tucker Carlson & Fox News, 2009-2023. pic.twitter.com/7CCXFCVbRt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: L.E.MORMILE / shutterstock.com