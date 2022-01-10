Idiots scratched their names into prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park

A group of idiots "irreparably damaged" a prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas. The idiots scratched the names Norma, Adrian, Isaac, and Ariel, and 12/26/21 overtop the "abstract images of geometric forms, circles, and undulating lines" that were carved into the rock by Indigenous people between 4,000 and 8,500 years ago. From CNN:

The panel has since been treated but the damage, which was thought to have been done December 26, is still visible and the stone can't be restored to its original state, Tom VandenBerg, Big Bend National Park's chief of interpretation and visitor services, told CNN Friday.

In a press release, the National Park Service said there had been more than 50 instances of illegal vandalism recorded at the park since 2015, and it urged anyone with information to come forward[…]

"The surface scratches and discoloration are permanent," he said. "Ancient rock art is protected, and links humanity to our past."