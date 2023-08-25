Marjorie Taylor Greene shares her fantasy mugshot

It is unclear if Marjorie Taylor Greene understands that being left out of Trump and his charged co-conspirators party is a good thing. Maybe she is ignoring that even Rudy G, one of Trump's most fervent adherents is hat in hand, begging for help with his legal bills.

Never mind the fear of going to jail for their crimes; Marge wants in on the action! Here is a smiling happy photoshop, "Look mah! I got booked!" Someone really wants in on Trump's ticket.

via XTwitter

RollingStone:

Chief amongst the try-hards was Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she would "stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden's top political opponent. 'Persecution, not prosecution.'" It's not surprising coming from Greene, who is an active surrogate for Trump's re-election campaign. On Wednesday, the congresswoman complained that she had been censored by Fox News after the network barred her from entering the media spin-room following the first Republican Presidential Debate. Trump did not participate in the debate, and his representatives were therefore not given access.

Here is Rudy visiting his bail bonds folks: