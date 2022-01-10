It doesn't matter how loud, how close, or how long this French bulldog barks in his buddy's ear to get his attention — absolutely nothing is getting in the way of the big doggo's nap. The bored French bulldog finally gives it a rest and decides to polish the floor with his tongue instead.
Watch a bored French bulldog try (and fail) to wake up his buddy with obnoxious barking
