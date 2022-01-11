Watch it, bub. This uncanny robot does not like being booped on the nose

Ameca, the humanoid robot created by UK-based Engineered Arts, doesn't take kindly to being touched on the nose (and who the hell does?).

Watch how it responds to an obnoxious human finger that waves around its face — first by perfectly tracking it with its eerily realistic eyes, then pulling its head back to avoid being touched, and finally, when its had quite enough, grabbing the human's arm and and pushing it away.

The robot's reactions are "even starting to freak us out," Engineered Arts says jokingly (I hope) on their YouTube page. "And we are used to it!"

