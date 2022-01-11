Many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande, have been sued for posting photos of themselves taken by paparazzi. In short, explains LegalEagle in this interesting video about copyright law, "you don't own the copyright even if you are the subject of the photo."
Why celebrities get sued for posting paparazzi photos of themselves
