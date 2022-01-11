Why celebrities get sued for posting paparazzi photos of themselves

Mark Frauenfelder
BENICASSIM, SPAIN - JUL 16: Dua Lipa (pop music band) perform in concert at FIB Festival on July 16, 2017 in Benicassim, Spain. (Christian Bertrand/shutterstock.com)

Many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande, have been sued for posting photos of themselves taken by paparazzi. In short, explains LegalEagle in this interesting video about copyright law, "you don't own the copyright even if you are the subject of the photo."