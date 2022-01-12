Former leader of neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division jailed for 7 years

Kaleb Cole, 25, was convicted of threatening and stalking journalists and Jewish activists and sentenced to 7 years imprisonment, reports NBC News. The former leader of the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division, Cole and his group mailed threatening posters to their targets and, in one case, glued one to the window of their home.

"Today the community and those Mr. Cole and his co-conspirators targeted stand up to say, 'hate has no place here,'" U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said. A co-conspirator in the plot, Cameron Shea, 25, another Atomwaffen Division leader, was sentenced to three years in August, the Justice Department said. Two other people were also sentenced in the plot after they pleaded guilty and have since renounced their Neo-Nazi views, officials said.

Here's some analysis from one of the targets.