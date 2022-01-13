The always-effervescent Puddles Pity Party dropped this little gem to honor our fallen glam-alien, David Bowie, on the occasion of his Monday deathiversary.
Image: Screengrab
Puddles covers Bowie's "Lazarus"
The always-effervescent Puddles Pity Party dropped this little gem to honor our fallen glam-alien, David Bowie, on the occasion of his Monday deathiversary.
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- david bowie
- deathiversary
- puddles pity party
Bowie's "Heroes" on the 1977 Bing Crosby Christmas special
You can't go a December without seeing someone posting (see below) the infamous David Bowie and Bing Crosby duo performance of "Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth" on Crosby's 1977 holiday special, Merrie Olde Christmas. Rarer is this second performance from that show, Bowie performing "Heroes" to a backing track. It is allegedly the first live… READ THE REST
On the 50th anniversary of Hunky Dory, here's a bit of David Bowie trivia
English performer and actor David Bowie released Hunky Dory, his fourth album, in 1971 when he was 24. Rolling Stone calls it the 88th greatest album of all time, and it was his first album to go platinum. Just six months later, he would go on to release The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust… READ THE REST
Jim Henson Company is selling Labyrinth-themed NFTs
According to a press release, the Jim Henson Company is launching its first foray into non-fungible tokens with some new Labyrinth 3D artwork, in partnership with the digital collectibles platform VeVe. In the initial drop, fans will be able to purchase 3D digital collectibles inspired by the film exclusively through the VeVe app, available to… READ THE REST
No coding required for this game building bundle at 87% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever been interested in designing a video game world but have no programming experience, then you're not alone. You don't need to go back to school or sign up for a… READ THE REST
It's time to get in on the air fryer madness with this $64 off this air fryer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Although we've been getting all googly-eyed over air fryers for years now, the air fryer craze reached critical mass over the past couple of years. Maybe it's due in part to people spending… READ THE REST
This smartwatch comes with a pair of earbuds inside, and they're nearly $100 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Making New Year's resolutions may be something of a fool's gambit considering how few people actually follow through with them. But most of those people don't make significant financial investments into their resolutions… READ THE REST