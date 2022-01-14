Spineless Lindsey Graham set himself up for this video highlighting his weird flip flop act

On Wednesday, Lindsey Graham spinelessly told Sean Hannity, "If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship [with Trump]."

This, coming from the tough-guy Senator from South Carolina who in 2015 said, "Tell Donald Trump to go to hell." And in 2016 said, "I think he's crazy," and "Donald is like being shot in the head," and "I think he's a kook."

We've already witnessed Graham's remarkable Stepford change from Trump-basher to Trump boot-licker, but it's still incredible to watch his contradicting statements back to back.

Flip flop Lindsey famously said (more than once), "You can use your words against me." Well, that's not even a challenge, but okay. It makes for a fun Lincoln Project video: