For $30, you can have a personal travel-sized washing machine

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Nowadays, with everything being smaller and smarter, it only makes sense to have a compact USB-powered washing machine, right? If you're constantly traveling or always on the go this portable washing machine by URG Lighting is a gamechanger, facilitating clean clothes whenever and wherever. Plus, it's just $29.99 right now.

If you're packing for your next trip, you can now add a portable washing machine to your list. This handy device can easily be folded into your bag or luggage and has a variety of cleaning modes to perfectly accommodate your washing needs. Sounds pretty straightforward, but how does it work? The washing machine features high-frequency ultrasonic cavitation that propels the mix of liquid detergent with water to eliminate dirt and leave your clothes smelling fresh and clean.

Suitable for a busy schedule, this machine only requires a bucket or washbasin filled with water to begin, and it even has an automatic timer that'll shut down after 30 minutes. With the anti-tangle technology that properly separates clothes, the quality of your wash won't be compromised due to size. Additionally, this machine includes a gentle cycle mechanism that prevents any tears or blending from happening during the washing process.

You may or may not be aware of the environmental costs of doing laundry, with energy and water waste being some of the main factors. The good news is this portable washing machine is an environmentally-friendly alternative that's made of non-toxic materials, and it efficiently saves both energy and water. As a bonus, this machine is pretty quiet, so you won't disturb others and can even take a 30-minute nap until the cycle is up — talk about multi-tasking!

You can save time, money, and energy all while staying clean, with this convenient portable washing machine, now for just $30.

Prices subject to change.