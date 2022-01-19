An owner of the Golden State Warriors claims "no one cares about the Uyghur Muslims"

Recently the NBA has come under fire for its continued relationship with China. Since the NBA has chosen to position its brand as a beacon of social justice issues related to race, many have labeled the organization's inability to denounce China's genocide of the Uyghur Muslims as hypocritical at best and sinister at worst. Lebron James, who infamously skirted the double standard to curry favor with his Chinese business partners, faced a wave of scrutiny for his selective activism last year. With the torrents of lousy press spewing from the issue, one would think anyone associated with the NBA would avoid the problem entirely with some clever PR sleight of hand. Chamath Palihapitiya, a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors, took a different approach and claimed that no one cared about the Uyghur genocide.

During a podcast, tech Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya callously said that the Uyghur genocide in China was "below his line" regarding news issues that deserve his attention.

"You bring it up because you really care, and I think that's nice that you care; the rest of us don't care," Palihapitiya said while discussing human rights with his co-hosts. "I'm telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line." https://www.businessinsider.com/virgin-galactic-responds-chamath-palihapitiyas-nobody-cares-uyghur-genocide-2022-1

Palihapitiya has since doubled back on the statement in an equally emotionless tweet that only obliquely references his offensive comments.