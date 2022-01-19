Take cyberspace back from thieves for just $39.99.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The tools to keep yourself safe online are pretty well known: antivirus programs, VPNs, and password managers are all used by millions to protect their data. But what about the data that you've given to big companies? The rate of hacking and ransomware incidents has skyrocketed, and some companies are notorious for their poor cybersecurity practices. On the plus side, that means there's a huge demand by companies for cyber security pros to protect their customers' data.

If you're looking for a new job, a promotion, or just to learn more about how cybersecurity works, then check out becoming certified in cybersecurity with The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle. Right now, you can get the entire bundle of 9 online eLearning courses for only $39.99! That's less than $5 a course! You'll be getting high-quality instruction for a fraction of the normal cost of tuition.

The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle includes tons of cybersecurity techniques including ethical hacking, penetration testing, network analysis, physical security, and much more. You'll learn how hackers work to attack networks and data servers, so you'll be better able to defend people's personal info from thieves!

You won't just learn the technical aspects of cybersecurity; included are two courses on IT interviewing and passing cybersecurity certification exams. You can prepare to become a professionally certified cybersecurity specialist and ace that interview with a major company for just $39.99.

Expert cybersecurity instructors are ready to share their secrets with you for less than $5 a course. Instructors like Joe Parys, whose Udemy course on cybersecurity has received a 4.4 out of 5 with nearly 2,000 reviews! And Atal Tiwari, who has had a decade of experience in the IT field and trained more than 90,000 students on cybersecurity and web penetration testing.

With great instructors and a few courses, you'll be ready to take down hackers in no time with The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle. Only $39.99 to get ready for a new, exciting career that will take you far.

Prices subject to change.