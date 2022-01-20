Napoléon's good luck charm could fetch $250 million or more at auction

Mark February 4th on your calendar. That's when Auction Company of America starts accepting bids on the Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte, "an exceptional and exquisite artifact once owned by France's first emperor. The rare talisman, a hallmark of French history, includes a crystal sphinx that is encrusted with 114 royal jewels and a silver base that has been authenticated by leading experts in the field," according to the auction house.

The auction house is pulling out the big guns to promote the "once-in-a-lifetime event," including "world-renowned entertainer" Pat Boone, and golf pros Jack Nicklaus and Nancy Lopez.

"The Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte is absolutely a unique treasure – and other than the Mona Lisa, I can't think of any true art object more intrinsically and obviously priceless," said Boone in a prepared statement. "Its own unique design identifies itself beyond any question. If there was an iota of a doubt, I wouldn't spotlight it myself."

