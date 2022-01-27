Foley sound is magic! In this short video, the real-world noises behind some classic cartoon sound effects are demonstrated. It is musicianship, as rich and intricate as any concert soloist, if not quite as exquisite as the Mortal Kombat foley team's use of slabs of wet meat to illustrate the sound of being punched so hard your brain flies out of your ears.
How some old cartoon sound effects were made
