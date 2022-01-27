How to fall asleep in two minutes

In the clip above, fitness trainer Justin Agustin explains a popular military technique to train yourself to fall asleep in two minutes. It's not unlike a body scan meditation to systematically relax yourself. From Yahoo! News:

When the mind starts to wander, repeating the phrase "Don't think" for 10 seconds can help one fall back into deep breathing and peaceful visualization, (Agustin says).

Agustin explained to his viewers that they must practice the technique every night for six weeks. He claimed that 96% of people who mastered the military trick are able to fall asleep within two minutes after closing their eyes.