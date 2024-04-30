Donald Trump complains of "icebox" at courthouse again, then immediately falls into frozen slumber (video)

Donald Trump solemnly bid his farewells before entering the "the icebox" this morning — where one hour later he reportedly closed his eyes and transformed himself into a frozen vegetable.

"I'm going to go into the icebox now and sit for about eight hours, or nine hours," Trump announced to cameras outside the Manhattan freezer today before snoozing through his hush money trial. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

"I would much rather be in Georgia. I would much rather be in Florida, I would much rather be in states that are in play," he lamented. But rather than enjoy a "state that is in play," by 10:35 am Trump had already chilled out, enjoying some much-needed shut-eye in a static state of slumber (as reported by NBC).

Trump: I'm going to go into the icebox now and sit for about eight hours or nine hours. I would much rather be in Georgia and Florida. I much rather be in states that are in play pic.twitter.com/oE63o5qp1U — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2024

