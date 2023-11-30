The Northwoods Baseball Radio Network shares "full-length fake baseball games" with no commercials. If you like to fall asleep to the TV, but hate being woken up when a commercial shifts to blaring volume or features a tank battle, this podcast may be for you. The site claims:

Fans call it "baseball radio ASMR".

I think most of us know baseball is long periods of waiting for something to happen. I enjoyed it decades ago, living next to a ballpark. As soon as I was a few miles away my enthusiasm waned.