I was pleasantly surprised by the devilish tongue that moves in and out of this mechanical doll's mouth

Popkin

AUTOMATA features a rather haunting collection of mechanical dolls that like to move around and play musical instruments. These types of antique dolls could be seen in penny arcades, back in the day. I think they're all beautiful, but I wouldn't want to have one in my bedroom at night. My personal favorite is the "Mandolin Card Player." I was pleasantly surprised by its devilish tongue that moves in and out of its mouth while it plays. 