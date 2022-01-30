Besides making mind-blowing paintings, artist Joe Coleman has one of the coolest houses I've ever seen. His house, which he calls the "odditorium," was featured on the show Weird Homes. Coleman collects all sorts of fascinating things such as creepy dolls and statues, dark historical artifacts, ephemera relating to circus sideshows and serial killers, and even has a real baby carcass preserved in formaldehyde.

As a huge fan of his paintings, I love seeing the types of objects that pique his interest. In the video, Coleman says that although the stuff he collects is dark, the horrors of life are a reflection of what's inside of us, and confronting these objects can help us to understand ourselves better.

