Check out this amazing Thai pancake artist

Thailand is well known for its excellent street food, but did you know you can also get adorable, edible art? Watch this Thai pancake artist create a Powerpuff Girls cake. She draws freehand from just a cell phone photo in her shop at the Jodd Fairs night market in Bangkok. She has no previous art training and taught herself to draw using pancake batter.

The cost is 200 Thai baht, which is about $5.50. This seems like a steal for art you can see, smell, and eat.

Here are some adorable Avengers from Indy Pancake Cartoon's Instagram:

