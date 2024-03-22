Check out this amazing Thai pancake artist

Photo: Bangkok Foodie

Thailand is well known for its excellent street food, but did you know you can also get adorable, edible art?  Watch this Thai pancake artist create a Powerpuff Girls cake. She draws freehand from just a cell phone photo in her shop at the Jodd Fairs night market in Bangkok. She has no previous art training and taught herself to draw using pancake batter.

@bangkokfoodie

Talented Thai lady with amazing pancake drawing skills 🎨 #fyp #foodie #bangkok #thailand #viral

♬ original sound – Bangkok Foodie – Bangkok Foodie

The cost is 200 Thai baht, which is about $5.50. This seems like a steal for art you can see, smell, and eat.

Here are some adorable Avengers from Indy Pancake Cartoon's Instagram:

Previously: Here's a simple recipe for making Japanese style fluffy pancakes