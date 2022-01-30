Get your own kooky Cameo from retro-culture vulture Charles Phoenix

If you're a fan of kitsch and Americana, you probably already love Charles Phoenix. His over-the-top "found" slide shows are always a window into the world of roadside attractions, classic cars, holiday horrors, and the wacky and wonderful. But we're not here to talk about that—No!—We're here to talk about his Cameo video greetings. Perky! Peppy! Personalized!

I booked one for my sister and Charles did not disappoint. He raved out, revealed local recommendations from his travels across the country, and sang a spirited Happy Birthday, complete jungle animal sounds! He's a scream.