If you grew up in the sixties or seventies, you may feel flush with nostalgia for L.A. Designer Bailey Hikawa's quirky toilet seats. Instead of embedding traditional items like coins and seashells, Hikawa uses unconventional items like obsolete handheld devices and eyeglass parts. She also offers seats with lids that are designed to look like a splash. Be sure to also check out her wonderfully bizarre 3D ergonomic phone cases.
Kitschy toilet seats with modern-day twists
- COMMENTS
- art
- Bailey Hikawa
- kitsch
- lucite
- Real things you can actually buy
- resin
- toilet
- toilet seats
Freya Jobbin's infatuating sculpures are made from clusters of doll parts
Freya Jobbins infatuating sculptures are made from clusters of doll parts. The level of detail in the way she arranges the doll part is amazing to observe. It's as if… READ THE REST
"Cactus Chair" by Jan Howlin is a delight for the eyes, but not the tush
"Cactus Chair" by Jan Howlin is a delight for the eyes, but not the tush. I love the humor and contradictory nature of this prickly ceramic sculpture. The artist did… READ THE REST
The magical moving miniatures of Penny Thomson
Penny Thomson (@pennythomsonworks) is an artist who makes interactive moving miniatures. Her miniatures are hand-made, hand-cranked, and feature whimsical bugs, animals, and other critters, like this mischievous little skeleton. Thomson's… READ THE REST
Fill your space with vivid colors from this galaxy lamp, now only $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With spring just around the corner,… READ THE REST
Get organized with Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for a one-time payment of $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no mystery why Microsoft is… READ THE REST
Easily master languages on Babbel for $149 for a limited time only
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Learning a new language can seem… READ THE REST