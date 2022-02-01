A 1920s-style cover of Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water"

Who ever would have thought you could do a 20's-style jazzy cover of the Deep Purple rock warhorse, "Smoke on the Water." See what Robyn Adele Anderson and band do with it.
Image: Screengrab
Who ever would have thought you could do a 20's-style jazzy cover of the Deep Purple rock warhorse, "Smoke on the Water." See what Robyn Adele Anderson and band do with it.
Image: Screengrab
Music is one of the unsung heroes in gaming's ability to fully immerse a player into a fictional world. The soundtrack from specific stages in a video game can stick with you forever, and odds are it'll still rate lower than other elements of the game's design. Aside from helping to establish the tone of… READ THE REST
I just came across this sweet, dreamy, and melancholic Sharon Van Etten cover of Nick Lowe's classic, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?" The video and track, from last year, features Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) and video of Sharon and Josh's kids. Also, look for a brief appearance from Nick… READ THE REST
I recently worked on a project (more info TBA once it's public!) that involved some digging into music scene around Muscle Shoals, Alabama. In the course of that research, I learned not only that Wilson Pickett had recorded a cover of "Hey Jude," but that he had done so at the urging of Duane Allman,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Social media has changed the game in how we communicate both personally and professionally, creating a space where words are the side character and photos are the main character of how we portray ourselves to… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tax season begins soon, and like years before, many consumers are gearing up to use their tax returns to buy the latest tech. For example, tech lovers have a reason to… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You do a lot on that little laptop of yours, from (reluctantly) answering work emails to shopping for a new ride. But with all these digital tasks come many annoying roadblocks,… READ THE REST