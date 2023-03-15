Last week, St. Vincent joined The Roots on The Tonight Show for a glorious cover of Portishead's 1995 trip hop hit, Glory Box. It takes a lot of chutzpah to cover a difficult warhorse of a tune like this, but Annie Clark has that in spades.
St. Vincent and The Roots covers the Portishead trip hop classic, Glory Box
- COMMENTS
- outstanding covers
- Portishead
- st. vincent
- The Roots
- The Tonight Show
Two friends recreate Weezer's Blue Album by trying to sing the entire thing from memory
I'm kind of mad I didn't think of this first, considering how much time I spent in high school doing this exact same thing with my friends. READ THE REST
Listen to The Main Squeeze's killer rendition of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb"
The Main Squeeze, a rock funk band known for their phenomenal covers, has delivered again, this time on a powerful rendition of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb." Corey Frye's vocal are… READ THE REST
Who knew a Linkin Park cover could be this beautiful?
Certain bands are just timeless. Some musical acts feel as contemporary as modern artists, irrespective of whatever era you inhabit while listening to them. Conversely, other artists are so exemplary… READ THE REST
Score incredible flight deals, learn a new language and more with this travel bundle, on sale now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If traveling more is your 2023… READ THE REST
Tired of rising grocery store prices? Check out this Sam's Club membership deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're all feeling the sting of… READ THE REST
Learn to play the piano with the Skoove app, now on sale for $149.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you always dreamed of playing… READ THE REST