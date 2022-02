If you've ever heard about the backrooms, you'll love this perfectly-formed short horror film about being lost in them. Hardly a moment is wasted, all the top backrooms tropes are there and it has just the perfect amount of 60hz, buzzing, architecturally unsettling polish. It's by Kane Pixels and is accompanied by other shorts that deepen the incipient mythos.

Enjoy it before the backrooms end up in a slick but dismal 2-hour Hollywood movie, like the last auspicious internet horrorvirus.