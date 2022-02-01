Florida man shoots up his own car in road rage incident

Eric Popper (30) no doubt considers himself one of the "good guys with a gun." This video, recorded by a camera installed in Popper's car, shows the 30-year-old gentleman wildly swinging a pistol around inside his car and frantically firing bullets in all directions on a Florida freeway.

Police say Popper fired the gun during a road rage incident. (Why was Popper recording himself as he drove? How did the recording leak to the public? Why was he carrying a loaded gun in his car? Why is he such a douchebag? So many questions!)

Popper says he fired his gun because he thought the driver in the other car was shooting at him. Popper was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges. Since this is Florida, he's free on bail.