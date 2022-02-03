Songs in the Key of Z is the title of a book and two compilation albums created by Irwin Chusid in 2000. You can listen to Songs in the Key of Z, Vol. 1 and Songs in the Key of Z, Vol. 2 here. The albums contain a fine selection of songs by "outsider musicians." Similar to "outsider art," Chusid defines "outsider music" as "crackpot and visionary music, where all trails lead essentially one place: over the edge." There's some pretty out-there stuff on these albums, and I can't get enough of it. Songs in the Key of Z has popularized a handful of obscure musicians to a wider audience, such as Daniel Johnston, Joe Meek, Jandek and Wesley Willis.
"Songs in the Key of Z" is a delightful compilation of outsider music
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings
Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation) We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the… READ THE REST
Prevent eye strain and use your phone like a computer $22 screen magnifier
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of the technology we have today overlaps with other pieces of tech. What really is the difference between a cell phone and a tablet? Or a tablet and a… READ THE REST
Get the tools you create your own beautiful tracks with this $40 music production courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If creating your own tunes is up your alley, grab the Complete 2022 Music Producer Bundle and learn how to do it the right way from the professionals. With more than 500 lessons and 80 hours… READ THE REST
This heated dog bed is perfect for travel, home, or anywhere your hound needs warmth
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between guarding the home against the dangerous gang of neighborhood squirrels, chasing its own tail, and offering (many times unsolicited) tongue baths to his humans, your pooch is absolutely pooped. And, while… READ THE REST