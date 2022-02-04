Watch this remarkable Alice in Wonderland short from 1903

This magical Alice in Wonderland short from 1903 is based on Lewis Carroll's famous 1865 children's book. This is the very first film adaptation of the book. This silent version of the film was directed by Cecil Hepworth and Percy Stow. There's only one copy of the original film that is known to exist. The film was partially restored and released by The British Film Institute (BFI) in 2010. The special effects are quite impressive for the time, such as Alice's shrinking and growing when she ventures inside the rabbit hole.