This magical Alice in Wonderland short from 1903 is based on Lewis Carroll's famous 1865 children's book. This is the very first film adaptation of the book. This silent version of the film was directed by Cecil Hepworth and Percy Stow. There's only one copy of the original film that is known to exist. The film was partially restored and released by The British Film Institute (BFI) in 2010. The special effects are quite impressive for the time, such as Alice's shrinking and growing when she ventures inside the rabbit hole.
Watch this remarkable Alice in Wonderland short from 1903
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- alice in wonderland
- vintage
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
Christiane F. is a great German film from 1981 about Vera Christiane Felscherinow
Christiane F. (1981) is a film directed by Uli Edel about Vera Christiane Felscherinow's struggles with Heroin use as a young teenager. Although this is one of the most grim films I've seen, as it's about a 13 year old girl whose life quickly descends into addiction and darkness, it's an important and true story. … READ THE REST
Watch Marcel Marceau, the legendary mime, in "The Mask Maker"
Marcel Marceau (1923-2007) was a French actor and mime. He was known for his stage persona "Bip the Clown". He called miming the "art of silence", and performed all over the world for over 60 years. In The Mask Maker (1959), you can see Marcel doing a classic mime performance. ' There is something so… READ THE REST
Prevent eye strain and use your phone like a computer $22 screen magnifier
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of the technology we have today overlaps with other pieces of tech. What really is the difference between a cell phone and a tablet? Or a tablet and a… READ THE REST
Get the tools you create your own beautiful tracks with this $40 music production courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If creating your own tunes is up your alley, grab the Complete 2022 Music Producer Bundle and learn how to do it the right way from the professionals. With more than 500 lessons and 80 hours… READ THE REST
This heated dog bed is perfect for travel, home, or anywhere your hound needs warmth
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between guarding the home against the dangerous gang of neighborhood squirrels, chasing its own tail, and offering (many times unsolicited) tongue baths to his humans, your pooch is absolutely pooped. And, while… READ THE REST