Fight of mayonnaise ends in murder and life in jail

The Des Moines Register reports that a man who killed a friend in a dispute over mayonnaise is off to jail. Philip Joens:

On Dec. 17, 2020, Solberg, Erlbacher and a third person were at a bar in Moorhead drinking and eating, according to the verdict. Erlbacher put mayonnaise on Solberg's food. So Solberg punched Erlbacher, Harrison County Judge Greg Steensland wrote in the verdict. … Around 10 p.m. Erlbacher fatally struck Solberg with his pickup truck. The first blow did not kill him, according to the verdict. Erlbacher went down a street, turned around, came back and struck Solberg a second time. Solberg ended up on the pavement under the back of an SUV parked outside the cafe, according to the verdict. Erlbacher drove over Solberg one last time to be sure he killed Solberg, according to the verdict.