Delta Airlines wants a national no-fly list for unruly passengers

Delta Airlines wants the U.S. Justice Department to create a national no-fly list for anyone convicted of disrupting a flight, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian's written request to Attorney General Merrick Garland notes that air rage incidents on the airlines have doubled since 2019. "This action will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft," Bastian said in the letter.

If such regulation goes into effect, I hope they name it in honor of Gerard Fineran, the millionaire banker who defecated on a beverage cart and smeared feces on the walls to demonstrate his displeasure at being refused an alcoholic beverage on a United Airlines flight in 1995.