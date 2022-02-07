Picking the "best" Wordle starters is more complex than it seems: obvious letter-frequency plays (STARE, SAUCE, SOARE) may reveal the most letters, they they won't eliminate as many words. Most humans are not so great at brute force calculation, so aligning strategy with more comfortable heuristics might be a better stratefy. One of the best words for eliminating wrong answers turns out to be DOGGO. The word RAISE will reveal a letter almost all of the time. Absurdity is part of the thrill!
The optimal words to start a game of Wordle
