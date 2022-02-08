MAME, the multiple arcade machine emulator, is 25 years old

Rob Beschizza
A Japanese arcade. Photo: Videogame Visionary (CC BY 2.0)

MAME celebrated its 25th birthday last weekend. Originally authored by Nicola Salmora, the arcade-emulating software became a sprawling project with hundreds of contributors which immortalized the work of a fading industry then triggered a cultural revolution build around nostalgia for it.