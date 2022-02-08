Thousands of Dutch vow to throw rotten eggs at Jeff Bezos' superyacht

Jeff Bezos — who likes to buy expensive rockets and boats that look like penises, and even shaved his head to appear more like a penis — is risking a hailstorm of rotten eggs for what many consider to be a dick move: dismantling a historic bridge in the Netherlands so he can pilot his $495-million, 417-foot megayacht into the ocean for its maident voyage.

From a Google translation of the Dutch publication BN DeStem:

In the call, Rotterdammers are urged to take a box of (rotten) eggs with them to throw at the yacht. 'Rotterdam was built from the rubble by Rotterdammers and we don't just take it apart for the phallus symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire. Not without a fight," it reads on Facebook. Pablo Strörmann (40) is the initiator of the protest, which, in his own words, is "not too serious." Nevertheless, De Hef is close to his heart. "Why? Because I'm a Rotterdammer and I think people with a lot of money should realize that you can't make everything. With this call we make our voice heard in a playful way. And I think that is going very well."

