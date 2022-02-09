Watch 2016 Trump scold present-day Trump over deleted documents

Before parking himself in the White House, Trump knew better. He understood that it was illegal, under Federal law, to destroy White House documents. He even tried to warn his future self.

"People who have nothing to hide don't bleach!" he said in September 2016, using the term "bleach," in this case, not as a Covid nostrum but as a magic eraser of sorts. "Nobody's ever heard of it. Don't bleach their emails — don't destroy evidence to keep it from being publicly archived, as required under Federal law!"

But with all of the paper shredding he did once he became president — sometimes tearing sensitive documents not just into quarters but into teeny tiny pieces, according to The Washington Post — it's clear his own admonishment went in one ear and out the other.