Welp, the Lightyear trailer finally dropped

When I first heard that Disney wanted to make a Buzz Lightyear spinoff, I felt like it was a shameless cash grab. As more information about the project came to light, it became abundantly clear that Pixar designed the film to be a shameless cash grab. I mean, what's next, a gritty Spaghetti Western starring Woody? However, putting my misgivings about the project to the side, the trailer for Lightyear looks entertaining. I won't venture so far as to say the film looks good, but at the very least, it will be an innocuous entry into Pixar's catalog—which is part of the problem.

For the longest time, Pixar was synonymous with quality. Barring a few hiccups, the brand was seemingly incapable of making a mediocre film. Post Cars 2-3, Planes, The Good Dinosaur, and Onward, Pixar's pristine record is beginning to rust. That's just my opinion, though. Check out the trailer in the video linked above.