Man charged with raping woman on United flight released from jail pending an "investigation"

A British man, accused of raping a British woman in the first class section of a United Airlines flight from New Jersey to London, has been released pending the outcome of an investigation.

A source told The Sun: "The woman said she was raped by the passenger during the flight while others were asleep. She was distraught and reported it to cabin staff who radioed ahead to police, who were waiting as the plane came in to land. The parties were apparently unknown to each other beforehand but had apparently been seen talking to each other and drinking before and during the flight. She alleged that he then raped her and was said to have been very distressed. Police took it very seriously and forensic officers carried out a thorough examination of the area of the plane where it was said to have happened. Officers went on board the plane and detained the man before taking him away."

The Sun notes that "sex attacks on planes are rare but said to be on the rise in the US."