Can't speak 30+ languages? The Freesay earphones can do it for you.

Anywhere you travel in the United States or internationally, you'll find a mix of cultures and languages from all around the world. So wouldn't it be nice to have the ability to interact with others and know how to communicate your way through a new place? Now you have the opportunity to do so because, as strange as it sounds, your Freesay TWS earphones can do all the talking. With a simple push of a button, you can speak into one earphone while the other hears the language of your choice and simultaneously translates your conversation in real-time with 97% accuracy.

For just $200, the Freesay TWS earphones have the power of translation and function as standard earphones. In addition, you can connect the Freesay earphones to any device via Bluetooth, so you can listen to your favorite music or multitask while picking up phone calls. The charging case doubles as a microphone and speaker, and once fully charged, the earphones provide up to 5 hours of translating time and up to 6 hours for other activities. As a bonus, these earphones are also noise-canceling, blocking the rest of the world out and keeping you concentrated on your tasks.

In a world where we wear wireless earbuds daily, wouldn't you want a pair that can assist you with more than just the norm? Not only for your typical music and phone call usage, but the Freesay TWS earphones can also translate 30+ languages for you while connected to Wi-Fi or 4G within 2 seconds — talk about a conversation starter.

Have a business meeting with an international client and are nervous about how you'll properly communicate for your company? Fulfilling your multilingual dreams, you can throw those nerves out the window with the Freesay TWS earphones; check out this conversation of how the translation mechanism works in this video here:

Now 33% off its original price, you can get the Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones for only $200 — worth the money for having a personal translator by your side 24/7.

