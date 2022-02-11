Justin Johnson rearranged the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" as a Delta blues song. Feels kinda right, which should be no surprise really given that Jack White is a deep blues aficianado.
The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" as a Delta Blues song
