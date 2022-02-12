For NowThisNews, journalist Tulika Bose spoke with National Geographic storytelling fellow Tara Roberts about her underwater mission to examine the wrecks of sunken slave ships to uncover some forgotten details of the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
Excavating the underwater wreckage of sunken Trans-Atlantic slave ships
