New Zealand battles anti-vax protestors with Barry Manilow and the Macarena

Attempts to dislodge a "Freedom Convoy" protest in New Zealand by playing Barry Manilow and Los Del Rio hit music to little effect.

Independent:

Authorities in New Zealand are blasting out Barry Manilow's greatest hits in an attempt to dislodge "Convoy for Freedom" protesters outside the country's parliament.

Los Del Rio's 1990s pop hit "Macarena" is also among tunes being played on a 15-minute loop to annoy demonstrators, who were inspired by Canada's trucker protesters.

Hundreds of protesters arrived in the capital, Wellington, and blocked streets on Tuesday to voice opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates.

The idea to make the protesters "uncomfortable" was floated by Parliament speaker Trevor Mallard, who suggested using a sound system to blast out vaccine messages and decades-old Manilow songs, reported the Associated Press. He also instructed that sprinklers be turned on them last week.