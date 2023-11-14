Cybertruck owners must agree not to sell it within a year

Buying a Cybertruck? You'll agree not to sell it for one year. The detail is reportedly in the order agreement buyers must sign to get on the list. The rule is part of a section trying to exclude professional resellers and exporters who plan to exploit manufacturing shortages, but is unusual.

Tesla's order agreement says "You agree that, you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle's delivery date," without getting permission. Breaking the deal could result in your truck being remotely deactivated.

Given the ominously poor fit and finish of early Cybertrucks, it might end up being a provision quickly tested in court. Ah well. There'll always be a toy one.