When I was a kid, I was obsessed with magic tricks. I bought the gimmick cards and coins, I practiced the tricks. I was horrible. My family (the only audience I ever performed in front of) lovingly dubbed me Boodini.

Watching this video, I am tempted to put my dusty top hat back on, grab my wand, and start practicing again.

"Boodini! Boodini! Boodini!"

