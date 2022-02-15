Thieves are using fake 'Windows 11' installers to infect folks looking to upgrade from 10

Windows 10, the operating system I play games on, has been nagging at get me to upgrade to Windows 11 for a while, but if it ain't broke — why fix it? Seems you need to be very careful when upgrading, and only do it from well within the Microsoft garden.

Bleeping Computer:

Threat actors have started distributing fake Windows 11 upgrade installers to users of Windows 10, tricking them into downloading and executing RedLine stealer malware.

The timing of the attacks coincides with the moment that Microsoft announced Windows 11's broad deployment phase, so the attackers were well-prepared for this move and waited for the right moment to maximize their operation's success.

RedLine stealer is currently the most widely deployed password, browser cookies, credit card, and cryptocurrency wallet info grabber, so its infections can have dire consequences for the victims.