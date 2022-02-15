This Fenne Hair Dryer will bring your precious locks back to life

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We're told that a good impression starts with a good head of hair (okay, taking care of your mop isn't the only way to make a lasting impression, but it sure is a conversation starter). And, while getting to a hairstylist can be costly, there are certain things you can do at home to keep your hair feeling refreshed. Using trial and error for different shampoos and conditioners can surely help, if you're feeling experimental, but it sounds like you may need to bring in the big guns after a season of frizz. Count the Fenne Hair Dryer in as your new favorite hairstyling tool.

If you need a dry coiffure first thing in the morning, try out the Fenne Hair Dryer. The Fenne has three speed settings for either a quick dry or a slow style. Either way, you're going to get a perfect look for a fraction of the price. The dryer features a super long cord so that you can blow dry almost anywhere in the house (okay maybe not anywhere, seems a little unhygienic to do your hair in the kitchen). Beyond that, you'll get wider movement when trying to get the perfect look.

Speaking of movement, this dryer is lightweight and ready to roll, so even if you do need to take it on the go, you're still not sacrificing space in a bag, suitcase, or anywhere else you might need to wheel around the Fenne. And, unlike the hair dryer you have now with the missing heads and broken diffuser, this dryer comes with a concentrator and diffuser nozzles included, so there's no running out to your local beauty shop and trying to play mix-and-match for a desired outcome. Whether you have curls, kinks, or pin straight locks, you can be certain they'll be pristine after one use for the Fenne.

Get the Fenne Hair Dryer for $49.99 (Reg. $350).

Prices subject to change