Jewish couple sues Tennessee for funding anti-semitic children's home

A Christian children's services home in Tennesee has decided to not work with prospective parents who are Jewish because.

When my former wife and I were adopting our daughter we encountered similar bullshit. Our first agency made huge mistakes and criminally screwed up paperwork, and then claimed that God intended it to be that way. Our relationship with that agency ended when I explained that my Mickey Mouse saw things differently than their Jesus.

We quietly found another agency as my ex was afraid we'd get blacklisted if we spoke up. People told me that you forget all the bullshit, paperwork, and awfulness of the process once you are united with your kid, and it is all worth it. Anything was worth being matched with my daughter, I will never forget those evil bastards and their Jesus.

Thank you to the Rutan-Rams and their co-plaintiffs.

CNN: