More than 7 percent of U.S. adults now identify as LGBTQ, doubling in a decade

Turns out Kinsey might have been right with 10% after all, after decades of that number being debunked. After all, that's how many Americans are expected to identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or more in the coming years.

The percent of U.S. adults who identify as something other than heterosexual has doubled over the last 10 years, from 3.5 percent in 2012 to 7.1 percent, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday. Gallup found that the increase is due to ​​"high LGBT self-identification, particularly as bisexual, among Generation Z adults," who are 18 to 25.

TLDR, it's largely bi/pan folk.

Conservatives claim it's a fad, and perhaps for some few kids it is, but the simpler answer is that there's simply less reason to hide [supremecourt.gov] than in the past. And the conservative answer to that, of course, will be to give people reason to hide again, a hatred expressed by force of law and arms.